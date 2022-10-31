FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Speaker Luncheon with outgoing mayor Lori Ackerman will be held at the Ramada (Northern Grand) on November 3rd.

The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce is hosting the luncheon, which will be held from 11:45 a.m. until 1:15 p.m.

Ackerman will talk with the 1st Vice Chair, Adam Reaburn (owner of Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca), about her achievements, final thoughts, the direction of the city and what’s next for her.

Story Continues Below

Recently, Ackerman was announced as CEO of Blueberry River Resources Ltd., a new entity to manage Blueberry River First Nations’ business interests.

Tickets are available on the chamber of commerce’s website for $38.15 for chamber members or $43.45 for general admission.

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT