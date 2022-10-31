FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Fort Nelson.

The snow started Monday evening but is expected to continue until Tuesday morning.

The region could see up to 10 cm.

Story Continues Below

See the full weather warning below.

Current details:

Periods of heavy snow.

Snowfall accumulation: 10 cm.

Location: Fort Nelson.

Time Span: Now through Tuesday morning.

Remarks: Heavy snow has begun and will continue into Tuesday morning, with the heaviest snow expected this evening. Snow will taper off to a few flurries near midday Tuesday.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

More details on the alert are available here.

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT