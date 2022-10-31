FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After ten years of service, Darren Snider has stepped down from his role as Fort St. John Soccer Club president.

Snider stepped down at the end of the club’s last annual meeting on Thursday, where they elected multiple new board members going into the indoor portion of their 2022-2023 season.

Snider has been involved with the club for the past fifteen years. He began his journey coaching teams his children were on before eventually becoming part of the board.

Story Continues Below

Alongside being the president, he remained a volunteer board member and club referee.

“Darren has been an excellent example of giving to an organization for the love of the sport and for the development and growth of youth in the Energetic City,” said the board of directors in a post on Facebook.

The board of directors also thanks Snider for his commitment, leadership, and the positive impact he’s had on the club and community.

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT