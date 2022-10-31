VANCOUVER — Family doctors in British Columbia are getting a significant raise under the province’s new compensation model as part of a plan to address the crisis in the health care system.

The provincial government says a full-time family doctor will be paid about $385,000 a year, up from the current $250,000, under the new three-year Physician Master Agreement reached with Doctors of BC last week.

Currently, family doctors are paid through a fee-for-service model and the government says the new plan will also pay them for hours worked, the number and complexity of patients and administrative costs.

One if five B.C. residents don’t have a family doctor and the compensation model aims to recruit and retain more family doctors.

The new master agreement, which must be ratified by physicians, was developed between the Doctors of BC, the province and BC Family Doctors and will start in February next year.

In addition to pay increases, the government says the funds will also cover income disparities and new hourly premiums for after-hours services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2022.

The Canadian Press

