The 19th Annual Rhyason Contracting’s Light-A-Moose fundraiser is from November 23, 24th and 25th- join Moose FM live on location at Murray GM.

This year’s Light a Moose Campaign proceeds will go towards the purchase of a Spectra Stainer and Cover Slipper for the Fort St. John Hospital laboratory. This vital piece of equipment will greatly improve local Cancer Diagnostics by providing more accurate and timely results for tissue samples, which will allow patients to seek necessary treatment earlier.

Every time YOU make a donation…a light will be added to our giant Light-A-Moose sign. North River Midstream will be matching the first 20,000 dollars raised and Mustang Rentals will match the next 20,000.

Last year, Rhyason Contracting’s Light A Moose raised over $170,00!

Stop by and join Moose FM at Murray GM November 23-25th for the 19th Annual Rhyason Contracting’s Light a Moose.

Light a Moose is brought to you by, Rhyason Contracting, Home Hardware, FSJ Co-op, T&T Communications, Chances Casino, Megmar Maintenece, Trican Well Services LTD, Brauns Flooring, Smith Fuel, Murray GM and Moose FM.

