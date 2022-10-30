The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of the health care series Code Grey

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies beat the Fairview Flyers 7-0 on Saturday after putting on a scoring clinic in the third period.

The Huskies led 2-0 going into the final period at the North Peace Arena before netting six goals in a row.

Only two players on the 18-player team did not earn a point, with five players putting up two points and 11 adding either a goal or assist.

The Huskies outshot the Flyers 69-11.

Justin Brownlee and Tanner McCracken each reached the back of the net twice.

Goalie Daniel Sturgeon’s performance resulted in his second shutout of the season.

The Huskies are now 7-3-1 on the season and will host the Dawson Creek Kodiaks this Friday at 8 p.m.

