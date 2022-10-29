KAMLOOPS, B.C. — One person is dead after a fire at a restaurant in Kamloops, B.C.

RCMP say an officer patrolling the area Saturday morning noticed smoke and fire coming from the rear of the eatery, which was closed at the time.

Police tried to put out the fire, which was limited mostly to a shed or outbuilding attached to the back of the restaurant, until firefighters arrived and extinguished it.

They say the body of an unidentified person was found while officials combed through the collapsed structure.

Police are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the individual and they are also trying to figure out how the fire started.

They say further damage to the restaurant and nearby buildings was prevented.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2022.

The Canadian Press

