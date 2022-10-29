FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The Fort St. John Huskies came out of Sexsmith with a 4-2 win over the Vipers Friday night.

Head coach Todd Alexander called it “their best game this season.”

“That was our best structure we’ve come out and played with,” said Alexander.

“They’re just gonna continue to build and get better as we go along here.”

Three of the Huskies’ four goals were scored on the powerplay.

After their hard work paid off with Friday’s win, Alexander said the teams’ focus for Saturday’s game is consistency.

“We want to continue to build and crawl up the staircase and see how many steps we can get in this game that we play,” said Alexander.

The Huskies hit the ice at home in the North Peace Arena Saturday to face off against the Fairview Flyers.

The puck drops at 8 p.m.

