TAYLOR, B.C.- The District of Taylor’s “Halloween Spooktacular” kicked off at Taylor Community Hall on Saturday, after being cancelled for the last two years due to COVID-19.

Over four hundred and fifty children and adults put their spookiest foot forward and attended the event dressed in their Halloween costumes.

The event offered a variety of activities including a fishing pond. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

The Spooktacular offered a variety of activities with candy prizes for children to participate in, such as a bean bag toss, a cake walk, and a fishing pond.

According to Sherri Maycock, recreation programmer for the District of Taylor, the cake walk is always a crowd favourite.

“The kids get super excited,” said Maycock.

“To see the excitement and enthusiasm, it’s really cool.”

The “Halloween Spooktacular” is organized and run by the District’s community services department, with the help of volunteers from Taylor Elementary School’s PAC.

