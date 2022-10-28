FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Emergency personnel in Fort St. John found a youth in medical distress over the weekend before the child was pronounced deceased.

On October 22nd, 2022, the Fort St. John RCMP was called for assistance to a medical emergency suspected to be a drug overdose, says Chad Neusteter with the Fort St. John RCMP.

Officers and emergency personnel attended the scene and found a youth in medical distress.

Despite efforts from all personnel involved, the youth was pronounced deceased.

“The death of a young person is heartbreaking. We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and community who have been impacted by this tragedy,” said the ministry of Children and Family Development.

“Generally speaking, any time there is a fatality of a child or youth in care, the ministry initiates a child and family practice review (formerly referred to as a case review).”

The local RCMP and the BC Coroner Service continue to investigate the incident.

Due to the age of the deceased and the incident currently being under investigation, no further information was provided.

If anyone has first-hand information about this incident, please contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

