FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Health is warning the public after an increase in overdoses in Fort St. John has been tied to a few specific substances.

The health authority says the overdoses have been associated with a drug sold as a white pill and substances sold as meth, with overdoses occurring when the substances have been smoked or injected.

To combat overdoses, Northern Health recommends that residents receive overdose prevention, recognition, and response training, alongside carrying naloxone.

The health authority says those who use drugs should never use alone, and if possible, they should use at an overdose prevention site.

Overdose prevention sites (OPS) can be found in Fort St. John at the Alliance Church parking lot at 9804 99th Avenue from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the First Nations Health Authority parking lot at 10130 100th Avenue from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Both of these sites are open Monday to Friday.

If you suspect someone is having an overdose, call 9-1-1 or your local emergency number immediately.

For more information, visit Northern Health’s website.

