PEACE RIVER, B.C. — Five departing Peace River Regional directors were recognized for their years of service during their final board meeting on Thursday

Karen Gooding has retired as director in Electoral Area B after 34 years in local government. The PRRD says she was a strong voice for her constituents and region and wishes her well in her retirement.

Fort St. John mayor Lori Ackerman has retired from politics after five terms as the municipal director after beginning her tenure in 2002.

Rob Taylor was the municipal director of the District of Taylor for two terms, starting in 2014.

Keith Bertrand was the District of Tumbler Ridge municipal director for two terms.

Barb Smith was the municipal director of the Village of Pouce Coupe for one term.

The PRRD thanked all the directors for their work as “committed community champions” and asked the public to help in wishing them the best in their new ventures.

