TAYLOR, B.C. — Pacific Northern Gas Ltd. (PNG) has been informed of an upstream operational issue near Taylor.

The issue impacts the distribution system in the South Taylor and Kiskatnaw areas.

PNG says that the situation was made safe by stopping the gas flow to that area to isolate the system.

Story Continues Below

The company says that they don’t expect the issue to cause service interruptions to customers. They do say residents may see PNG crews working along Highway 97 near the South Taylor Rest Stop.

The gas company says they anticipate that the natural gas supply will return to normal by November 11th, 2022.

For more information, visit PNG’s website.

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT