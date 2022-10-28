Congratulations to Joshua Coenders, October’s Youth Athlete of the month, for recently earning his black belt in Taekwondo.

After seven years of dedicating himself to the martial art, Josh received his black belt last month under master Ben Marsh with Red Dragon Martial Arts.

“It takes a lot of dedication, and it’s not just all physical either,” said Josh.

“It’s not just physical strength that you must display when testing for a belt. It’s mental acuity as well.”

At eight years old, his love of The Karate Kid sparked his interest in martial arts. However, a field trip to Red Dragon kicked off his passion for the sport.

Growing up, Josh, who also practices Jiu-Jitsu, says he was very “scatterbrained,” and martial arts helped him gain focus in his life.

“[I was] always thinking about something different, always kind of having to move or whatever.”

“I think martial arts is just something that will aid you in every aspect of your life.”

Josh’s training lately has been less frequent as of late, which he attributes to transitioning from middle school to high school. He has gone from training three times a week to one day a week.

“While I love taekwondo and martial arts, education is my top priority.”

Over the next couple of years, Josh plans to keep his head in the books to obtain his dream career of being an engineer. And not just any engineer, preferably aerospace engineering.

“But I definitely want to do some form of aerospace or mechanical engineering because that’s just the dream— creating things to better the world would be able to progress technology.”

With this career path, Josh hopes he can maybe make it to space one day.

“If something up there is not functioning and I participated in designing it, they could send me up there. Get me to replace or fix it or reset it or whatever. That’s the dream right there.”

When he isn’t wearing his gi or having his head in his studies, Josh watches a James Cameron movie or hangs with his close friends playing Dungeons and Dragons or building Legos.

Congratulations to Joshua Coenders for being named the Northern Vision Care Youth Athlete of the Month for October.

