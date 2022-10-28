DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Students at Northern Lights College’s Dawson Creek campus are gearing up for the Fusion Faceoff competition.

The competition will take place on November 3rd, with 26 students from the college’s culinary program participating.

There will be a pre-qualifier on November 1st, with the actual competition on November 3rd being live-streamed on the Dawson Creek Co-op YouTube channel.

The students will also have the chance to get mentoring from celebrity chef Dale MacKay before he judges the competition.

Reagan King, one of the culinary instructors at Northern Lights College, says having MacKay is an excellent opportunity for the students.

“[It] gives them a different aspect. The different things available for students out there.”

King says that having Co-op provide this opportunity to the students is also “exciting.”

Micheal French, another culinary instructor with the college, agrees that this competition offers some great benefits to their students, adding that the event will make the students “hungry for culinary arts.”

“They’re going to be under pressure. They perform under pressure, and we’ve been preparing them that way every day,” French stated.

While this is the first Fusion Faceoff, King adds that there is a possibility the competition will become a regular event.

The competition will begin at 11 a.m. on November 3rd. In addition to the live stream, there will be viewing stations for the stream at the following three locations:

Dawson Co-op Food Store Bistro (10200 8th Street, Dawson Creek, BC)

Northern Lights College Dawson Creek Campus (11401 8th Street, Dawson Creek, BC)

Kiwanis Performing Arts Centre (10401 10th Street, Dawson Creek, BC)

