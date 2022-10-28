DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The City of Dawson Creek has officially agreed to set aside a house for travelling nurses and locum in the area.

In a special meeting on October 21st, the City of Dawson Creek passed the motion to allow a house owned by the city to be used as housing for nurses and locum coming to the area. The idea was originally brought up by the mayor back in July.

Chief Administrative Officer for the city, Blair Lekstrom, says the move was the city trying to do its part in assisting the healthcare issues in the community.

Story Continues Below

Lekstrom believes the decision is the first of many solutions for health care in the region. “I think we’re going to see more and more of it with the challenge of recruiting healthcare workers.”

Lekstrom says that the next step is getting it through the Southeast Health Services Society.

The Southeast Health Services Society is a non-profit that Lekstrom says was interested in working with the city to see this housing option become available.

Lekstrom says the topic will be brought up at their next meeting, though he is unsure when the city will hear back on their decision.

“[It’s a] great opportunity, I think, for everybody,” said Lekstrom.

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT