FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Salvation Army Fort St. John is seeking volunteers for their Christmas Kettle campaign.

The Christmas Kettle campaign is one of the Salvation Army’s oldest fundraising initiatives and will run from November 14th through to December 24th this year.

Volunteers will be tasked with standing next to Salvation Army kettles and greeting community members as they walk by.

This year, the Salvation Army Fort St. John is offering a simple, direct way to sign up and handle availability for shifts through their website. This way, volunteers can check and see what times and dates work best for them.

Sign-up can be done on the Salvation Army Fort St John website or through their email at christmas@nchope.ca.

