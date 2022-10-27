FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John council spent over $38,000 in travel expenses as of September 2022, according to a recent report.

In 2022, $135,000 was allocated for council and mayor conference travel expenses. By the end of the third quarter, a total of $38,340.72 was spent.

The biggest spender on the list was outgoing mayor Lori Ackerman. Between 14 conferences, her expenses totalled $13,768.29.

Councillors Trevor Bolin and Byron Stewart did not have any travel expenses as they did not attend any conferences that required travel, according to the report.

As of the end of the third quarter, the city council has $84,785.56 remaining for conference travel expenses in 2022.

Council will review the third quarter travel expenses report at their upcoming meeting on Monday.

The expenses have been reported and shared in accordance with council policy on organizational transparency.

