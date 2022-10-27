UPDATE: As of 11:34 a.m., Fort St. John has two remaining outages, and crews are on-site.

There are two outages in Chetwynd, and crews are on-site at each one.

In Dawson Creek, crews are assigned to all five outages.

Story Continues Below

There are no more outages in Pouce Coupe.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The high wind storm across the province has caused outages in the Peace region, including Fort St. John.

According to BC Hydro, 6,800 customers are currently without power in the north.

In Fort St. John, there are currently six outages that began at 7:52 a.m. on Thursday.

Outages in the FSJ area (BC Hydro)

The causes are still listed as “under investigation.”

The outages are around Red Creek Road and Old Hope Road, affecting approximately 127 to 146 customers, according to BC Hydro.

No crew has been assigned to any outages in the Fort St. John area at the time of publication.

In Chetwynd, the outages started Wednesday night after a tree fell on a powerline, affecting 15 BC Hydro customers.

Chetwynd area outages (BC Hydro)

Crews are reportedly on the way and are expected to arrive Thursday morning.

Another outage that began early Thursday morning in Chetwynd is currently under investigation and affecting under five customers. BC Hydro says crews are on site, and the power should be back on by 10 a.m.

In Dawson Creek, the outages began at 6:22 a.m., and all are still under investigation.

Dawson Creek and Pouce Coupe outage (BC Hydro)

The five outages are affecting 33 to 45 BC Hydro customers. Crews are either on site or assigned to most outages, and one outage is expected to be on by 10 a.m. on Thursday.

In Pouce Coupe, there is one outage affecting 72 BC Hydro customers due to a wire being down. BC Hydro says there is a crew on site.

More information can be found on BC Hydro’s website.

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT