FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A few haunted houses are running this weekend in Fort St. John for local Halloween lovers to get their spooky fill.

Bert Bowes is hosting a haunted house on October 27th, 28th and 31st.

Bert Bowes haunted house (Tre Lopushinsky)

The family-friendly hours are from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., while the “scary haunted house hours” are from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Admission is $2 per person or $5 for a family pass.

Dr. Kearney is also hosting a haunted house from October 27th to 29th.

On the 27th and 28th, the haunted house will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on the 29th, it will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost of admission is $2, or a donation to the local food bank.

Tropical Tanning Studio is also hosting a haunted house, with an entry fee by donation or a food item for the Women’s Resource Society.

Salon haunted house entrance (Jordan Prentice)

This haunted house is only on October 31st at 5 p.m. and took two months for Sherry Spencer, the owner, and her team to set up.

If residents are looking for more scares, visit Dean and Pamela Turner’s place, which has a yard filled with hand-made decorations at 9423 104th Avenue.

The couple has been decorating their yard for Halloween for the past twenty years.

