DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek Hospital’s new CT scanner will provide residents with easier access to diagnostic imaging services, according to Northern Health.

According to Northern Health, the scanner cost $2.55 million. B.C.’s Ministry of Health paid for 60 per cent of the machine’s cost, and the Peace River Regional District forked over the remaining 40 per cent.

This price tag includes the new machine, replacing the existing equipment, renovations to the scan room and other costs, said Northern Health in a release.

The project to replace the scanner began in early August and included renovations in the scan room, new machine installation, acceptance testing and application training.

In early October, the new CT was put into service for urgent and semi-urgent diagnostic needs while training took place.

The hospital has resumed booking non-urgent scans and will return fully to regular services by the end of October.

Northern Health says the new CT scanner is a GE Revolution CT ES with a larger bore size, increased image capability, reduced sound, faster rotation times and lower radiation doses.

The scanner in Dawson Creek is one of two in the northeast health service delivery area.

Given the Dawson Creek and District Hospital Replacement Project, the new scanner will eventually have a new home once the new facility is complete.

Northern Health says a CT exam involves specialized equipment that requires staff with specialized training, and both cities have the staff available.

Computed tomography (CT) is an advanced imaging tool used for diagnosing and assessing trauma patients and those with a range of other conditions, including stroke and cancer.

CT scan results allow physicians to select treatment forms and monitor patient improvements, according to Northern Health.

