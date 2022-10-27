FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has added Fort St. John to their list of communities to survey on telecommunication.

The CRTC added Fort St. John to their list of communities after an initial review alongside Atlin, British Columbia, and High-Level Alberta.

The survey aims to ask northern communities about how their internet and home phone services can be improved so that further steps can be taken to improve those areas of telecommunication.

In a release, the CRTC says they want to hear from as many residents as possible on topics such as the affordability, quality, and reliability of the internet and phones and what actions could be taken to improve telecommunications.

The commission is also interested in hearing ideas on how providers can better engage with the community and how to foster more competition in the north.

CRTC is also interested in hearing from and about Indigenous communities and wants feedback on how the commission can help support reconciliation.

For more information or to submit your comments, visit CRTC’s website.

Residents can also submit comments via mail to CRTC, Ottawa, ON K1A 0N2, or by fax at 819-994-0218.

The deadline for comments and feedback is December 12th, 2022.

