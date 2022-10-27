Clorox has recalled Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaner due to the risk of exposure to bacteria.

The affected products are Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Lemon Fresh and Mandarin Sunrise scents.

Customers are asked to stop using the cleaner with the affected scents and date codes, dispose of the product, and contact The Clorox Company at 855-378-4982 or pinesolrecall.ca for a refund.

The date code can be found on the bottle between the label and cap, and only products with date codes beginning with the prefix “A4” and less than 222490000 are included in the recall.

Pine-Sol Original and Pine-Sol Scented Multi-surface Cleaner in Rainforest Dew and Spring Blossom scents are not included in the recall.

Pine-Sol recalled products in Canada (Pine-Sol)

For more information, visit Pine-Sol’s website.

