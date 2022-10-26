HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The City of Hudson’s Hope has notified residents of BC Hydro’s upcoming wood debris burning program.

In an October 26th press release from the mayor’s office, the city announced BC Hydro’s upcoming plans to burn wood debris piles located on the islands along the Peace River Valley.

These burnings are being done in preparation for reservoir filling.

BC Hydro said the burnings could start as early as November 2022 extending to as late as March 2023.

The process is anticipated to take three to twelve days, weather permitting.

Several of the burning locations are close to Hudson’s Hope, though the mayor’s office has not given any further details on location.

BC Hydro will be hosting a virtual information meeting about the matter on Thursday, October 27th, 2022.

It will be held as an MS Teams Meeting.



Prior registration is required to attend the meeting. To register, residents can contact BC Hydro through email at sitec@bchydro.com or by calling 1-877-217-0777.

