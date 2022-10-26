PEACE RIVER, B.C. — Southwest winds of 70 kilometres an hour with gusts up to 90 kilometres an hour are expected in the Peace Region from Thursday morning to Thursday afternoon.

The wind warning comes from Environment Canada and will affect Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd and Highway 97 through the Pine Pass.

Environment Canada says a front system that is moving across the province on Thursday will generate a strong southwest wind.

Story Continues Below

Winds are expected to lower below warning criteria late Thursday afternoon, but windy conditions will continue over the weekend.

The weather service warns that high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break, adding that motorists may experience hazardous driving on highways due to strong crosswinds.

More information can be found on Environment Canada’s Alert website.

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT