CALGARY — Suncor Energy says it has agreed to buy Teck Resources Ltd.’s 21.3 per cent stake in the Fort Hills oilsands project for approximately $1 billion.

The Calgary-based oil and gas company says upon closing of the deal, Suncor’s overall share in Fort Hills will increase to 75.4 per cent.

Suncor says in a release Wednesday that the deal will be funded by cash from asset sales currently underway.

Story Continues Below

With the completion of the deal, the other partner in the Fort Hills project will be TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd., which holds a 24.6 per cent stake.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

The Fort Hills oilsands project is located in Alberta’s Athabasca region, 90 km north of Fort McMurray.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022

Companies in this story: (TSX:SU)

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT