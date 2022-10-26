FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — School District 60 announced the date for the swearing-in ceremony for their new trustees.

The district announced on Wednesday that the oath of office and allegiance ceremony is set to take place on Monday, October 31st, in the board room at the school board office located at 10112 105th Avenue.

The three trustees slated to be sworn in are incumbents Helen Gilbert, Bill Snow and the newly-elected Thomas Whitton.

The district requests that attendees arrive at 12:45 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 1:00 p.m. and run until 1:30 p.m.

The ceremony will be followed by a school board meeting commencing at 1:30 p.m.

