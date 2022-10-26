VANCOUVER, B.C. — ICBC shared some tips to keep everyone safe throughout the weekend and on Halloween.

According to ICBC, in 2021, 640 crashes resulted in 240 injuries on Halloween in B.C.

The corporation’s biggest tip for drivers is to watch their speed and obey the speed limit. It says that a vehicle travelling at 30 kilometres an hour needs about 18 metres, about four car lengths, to stop.

ICBC also encourages drivers to watch the road, not their phone, as distracted driving is one of the main factors in crashes involving pedestrians.

The insurance corporation asks drivers to have patience, as other drivers may be driving slower, and if they are stopped, it might be for a reason, so avoid passing.

The last tip for drivers, ICBC says to “expect the unexpected” on Halloween, as kids may have their minds on candy rather than road safety.

To keep kids safe, the insurance company recommends kids wear lighter-coloured costumes or add reflective tape to ensure they are easy to see.

It also recommends planning a safe trick-or-treating route that is familiar and well-established, as well as keeping the rules of the road in mind.

Finally, the corporation asks those whose plans may involve alcohol or other substances to plan a safe ride home. If fireworks are a part of the celebration, use them safely in an open area and light them away from others.

