FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Tropical Tanning Studio is holding a haunted house to raise funds and collect food donations for the Women’s Resource Society on Halloween.

The haunted house, located in the salon at 9133 96th Street, opens on October 31st at 5 p.m., and the entry fee is by donation of cash or a food item for the Women’s Resource Society.

Sherry Spencer, the salon owner, says she loves Halloween and is doing this after the tough times everyone has had the last few years.

Story Continues Below

“I just wanted all the families to come together and have a good Halloween this year,” she said.

Spencer says she and her team worked for two months setting up all the rooms, and they still weren’t finished as of the 26th.

The entrance to the hallway (Jordan Prentice)

On the 31st, guests can walk through each themed room and leave through the back door after grabbing some candy at the end of the hallway.

The clown (Jordan Prentice)

This is not the first time Spencer has done the haunted house, as she did it in 2017 but didn’t put the word out.

“I just did it just for fun, and it worked out nice, so I did it again,” she said.

Another creepy character involved in the haunt (Jordan Prentice)

Spencer says she chose the Women’s Resource Society because “they need the help.”

“Whatever I can raise for them, I appreciate everything,” she added.

She would also like to thank Autographics, Safeway, Almighty Bullies, Bloom and Beauty and many others who donated to the cause.

Companies that donated to the cause. (Shailynn Foster)

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT