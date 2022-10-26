FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has opened a community survey to confirm what it heard over the course of the year concerning Parks and Recreation in the community.

Ryan Harvey, the communication coordinator with the City of Fort St. John, says they compiled the responses into an engagement summary report, and now city staff is going back to the community with a survey to ensure that what they heard was correct.

This follows the parks and recreation master plan created in 2017 and a couple of open houses earlier this year, including a pop-up tent on Canada Day.

Some of the major points during these community engagement sessions included the Northeast Leisure facility and spaces for rock climbing, indoor courts, and a gymnasium.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for people to continue to provide their input as to the direction of indoor and outdoor recreational opportunities in the community.”

The city’s parks and recreation survey can be found here.

