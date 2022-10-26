HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The City of Hudson’s Hope has announced the closing of King Gething Campgrounds for the season.

Due to lower temperatures, the city announced on October 26th that the King Gething Campgrounds are now closed for the winter.

The city also wants to remind residents that all of the city’s campgrounds are closed for the winter, so there will be no attendees or visitors on site.

The city thanks residents and visitors for making this year another great one at the campgrounds.

Campground reservations will open again on Monday, May 1st, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

