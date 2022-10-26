PEACE RIVER, B.C. — Peace Liard Regional Arts Council is looking for visual artists from the northeast to apply for its artist in residence program.

This program looks to support an artist from the northeast region with a stipend of $500 per month, mentorship from a professional artist, and a solo exhibit at the end of the six-month period.

Remote mentorship meetings will occur once a week, though the program is flexible, and schedules can be adjusted.

The mentor for this year is Vancouver-based artist Cara Guri.

This is the third year the council has run the program. The application deadline for this year’s program is November 30th, 2022.

For eligibility details and the entire application, visit the Peace Liard Regional Arts Council website.

