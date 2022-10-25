CHETWYND, B.C. — A call came into the Chetwynd police at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday about a car on fire south of Chetwynd, but it was likely a mechanical issue.

Madonna Saunderson, media relations officer with the RCMP, says after first responders attended the scene and spoke to the driver, who was not harmed, they said the check engine light came on.

They pulled over approximately 12 kilometres south of Chetwynd between Stone Creek Subdivision and Dokkie Subdivision, she says, and the engine caught on fire shortly after.

Saunderson says it was likely mechanical.

There was no crash, and nobody was hurt; therefore, police involvement was concluded, she explains.

The road was cleared at 11 p.m. on Monday, according to DriveBC.

