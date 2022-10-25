The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of the health care series Code Grey

CHETWYND, B.C. — A call came into the Chetwynd police at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday about a car on fire south of Chetwynd, but it was likely a mechanical issue.

Madonna Saunderson, media relations officer with the RCMP, says after first responders attended the scene and spoke to the driver, who was not harmed, they said the check engine light came on.

They pulled over approximately 12 kilometres south of Chetwynd between Stone Creek Subdivision and Dokkie Subdivision, she says, and the engine caught on fire shortly after.

Saunderson says it was likely mechanical.

There was no crash, and nobody was hurt; therefore, police involvement was concluded, she explains.

The road was cleared at 11 p.m. on Monday, according to DriveBC.

Avatar photo

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.