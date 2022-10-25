FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to identify three individuals connected to the damaged Mathews Park washrooms.

On Wednesday, October 19th, at 6:54 a.m., the Fort St. John RCMP received a report of mischief that occurred overnight at the Mathews Park public washrooms.

Frontline offers reportedly attended and found graffiti on the pathway in front of the washrooms and a few thousand dollars worth of damage to the bathrooms.

According to Chad Neustaeter with the Fort St. John RCMP, these damages include sinks being torn off the walls and the washroom door handles being broken.

RCMP would like to speak to the three individuals in the photo below:

Three individuals of interest to the Fort St. John RCMP. (RCMP)

“It is disappointing to see these facilities damaged again and to be damaged to the point of unusability,” Said Neustaeter.

“Speaking to these individuals would be invaluable to the investigation.”

These washrooms were previously damaged earlier this year as well.

The local RCMP continues to investigate and asks anyone who can identify these individuals or has additional information about the incident to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

