CALGARY — Parkland Corp. says it has signed a deal with California-based EV charging technology company FreeWire.

Calgary-based Parkland says it will install FreeWire’s battery-integrated ultra-fast EV chargers across its previously announced EV charging network at On The Run convenience stores in B.C.

FreeWire uses a combination of battery technology, power conversion technology, and software to provide EV charging solutions to retail, fleet, utility and municipal customers.

Story Continues Below

Parkland says by partnering with FreeWire it will be able to roll out EV chargers at convenience stores more quickly and at a lower cost.

It says FreeWire’s integrated battery storage technology will allow Parkland to minimize peak demand charges by drawing electricity from the grid during off-peak hours.

The two companies say they also plan to collaborate to share EV insights, shape future product development and advance future energy management opportunities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PKI)

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT