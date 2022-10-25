FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Student enrollment for School District 60 are up this school year, and predictions say this increase will likely continue.

The district recently sent their numbers for the 2022-2023 enrollment to B.C.’s Ministry of Education and found that they had a higher enrollment than initially predicted.

The superintendent of SD 60, Stephen Petrucci, says last year the district’s estimation for the number of students was 6,094. The school district had an enrollment number of 6,116 for the 2022-2023 school year, an increase of 22 students.

Story Continues Below

Petrucci explains that the numbers are up due to the region’s growth and students returning to in-person learning.

“We’ve seen some families come back from online education programs or homeschooling.”

Petrucci says that even with this over-enrollment, the school district is still in a stable place from a financial standpoint.

The district is now looking to hire more staff, such as casual teachers, support staff, and bus drivers.

Looking to the future, Petrucci mentions the district is estimating further growth.

“Probably not a dramatic growth,” Petrucci said. “But we are predicting some regular, steady growth over the next few years, and that will coincide with the economic development of the community.”

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT