FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Ryan Harvey with the City of Fort St. John says that city workers are out working on Tuesday to help make the streets safer for all.

Harvey says workers are out salting and clearing the roads, sidewalks and trails.

“Winter has arrived. We are a northern city, and we know how to deal with winter,” he said.

He would also like to remind people to slow down and drive according to road conditions.

Harvey says the city manages 350 lane-kilometres inside the city limits, and Dawson Road Maintenance is the contractor that maintains the roads within the province’s jurisdiction.

