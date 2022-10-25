FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The first drop-in skateboarding night held at the Pomeroy Sports Centre was a success, according to organizer Cole Andrews.

He says the drop-in skate nights will happen on Sunday evenings at the Pomeroy Sports Centre for anyone aged 12 and up, though there is limited capacity.

“We’ve had everyone from age 12 to age 50 show up so far. We had a large group show up on Sunday,” Andrews said.

Skater Dave locks into a frontside nosegrind. (Ashley Wilson)

He adds that the more experienced skaters are happy to lend a hand to the beginners and give them pointers.

“It’s just about sharing the space and everyone enjoying themselves,” Andrews said.

With the outcome of the first drop-in event at the Pomeroy, Andrews wants to offer multiple nights to the community than just Sundays.

“A lot of the feedback we got from the skaters was, there’s nothing to do in the winter,” said Andrews, noting that most of the drop-in attendees dont take part in winter sports.

“This is gonna be something that’s gonna keep them active throughout the winter.”

Currently, the group is looking to the city to make the space available as a city program.

“The space is there, the need is certainly there, and it fits in great with what goes on in the building. It’s not intrusive to any other programming that’s going on there,” he said.

“I think there are enough volunteers that would happily volunteer their time to chaperone the event.”

He thinks that if the city did a couple of blocks of time throughout the week as a “feeler,” it would give a snapshot of engagement a project like this could generate.

“Especially in a facility like the Pomeroy where there’s lots of criticism that it’s only for hockey, only for speed skating,” he said.

“It would be a way for them to diversify their programming to reach other areas of the community.”

Andrews would like to extend a big “thank you” to the Rotary Club for helping to rent the space.

