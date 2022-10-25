FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Snow has come to Fort St. John, which means it’s time for drivers to remember their winter driving tips.

With winter comes dangerous driving conditions like icy roads and cold weather. During this time of year, drivers must take extra time and care while out on the road.

Steven Labossiere of Northern Lights Driving School says one of the most important things people can do when driving in the winter is slow down.

“The biggest thing is speed, and just being courteous to other drivers.”

He also reminds drivers to get their winter tires, and make sure they scrape the snow off of the hoods and windows of their vehicles.

ICBC also reminds drivers to make sure they make sure to bring extra equipment in case they become stranded on the road.

Some suggestions include first aid kits, emergency food and water, extra warm clothing, candles and matches or a lighter, shovel and traction mat, and battery jumper cables.

