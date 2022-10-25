PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), there has been a decrease in fire activity due to weather conditions in the area.

The Moberly River wildfire is at 1,793 hectares and still listed as out of control.

The wildfire service says that the Battleship Mountain wildfire is being held at 34,753 hectares, and snow has been reported at the site.

The Sandy Creek wildfire close to the Yukon border is being held by the BCWS at 100 hectares.

The 4-hectare fire north of Prophet River is being held and monitored, as the area is difficult to access.

The other fire close to Prophet River is also being held at 10 hectares.

The Milliken Creek wildfire is being held at 1,000 hectares, according to BCWS.

The service says that all of the above-listed fires are being monitored by BCWS staff, but there are no active resources on any of the fires. However, zone staff is completing patrols regularly to ensure there is no fire growth.

There are currently 43 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre and 188 active wildfires in the province.

Effective as of noon on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, category 2 and category 3 open burning prohibitions are rescinded in the Prince George Fire Centre.

