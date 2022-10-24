The Northeast BC Predators organzation earned some medals this past weekend at a tournament in Richmond.

All three Predators teams competed at the Pacific Coast Female Rep Classic Hockey tournament.

The under-13 Predators went undefeated in the tournament, earning gold.

Goalie Olivia Thompson had two shutouts over the weekend, including in the finals against the Tri-Cities Predators.

Addison Ayre was named player of the game for her work during the gold medal game.

The team is 10-0 on the season.

The under-18 Predators finished the tournament with three wins, a loss and a tie to earn silver.

The midget squad dropped the gold medal game 2-1 to the Victoria Reign.

The under-15 Predators finished off the weekend with a win, two losses, and a tie.

The team had a rough go at the tournament, especially in net after Bailey Zacharias was injured.

Defenceman Brooke Babcock and U-13 goalie Jaida Morton had to fill in for Zacharias before she returned in the tournament’s second-last game.

