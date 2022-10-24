FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Secondary girls’ volleyball teams each finished in the top three at a Dawson Creek tournament this past weekend.

The senior girls landed 1st place in the tournament, while the junior girls placed 3rd overall.

“It was an exciting weekend where the two NPSS teams faced off in the semi-finals,” Jaclyn McNicol, the NPSS athletic director.

Coming up on October 28th and 29th, the junior girl’s volleyball team will head back to Dawson Creek.

The junior boy’s volleyball team will compete against Bert Bowes on October 31st.

McNicol also released the results of the North Central Zone championships in Prince George, the final cross-country event of the year.

Austin MacGregor, Shayne Turner and Isabelle Bojczuk represented the North Peace Secondary School Grizzlies, said McNicol.

McNicol says MacGregor competed in the junior boys’ category running 4.3 kilometres in 14:41, placing him 13th out of 44 runners.

Turner and Bojczuk competed in the senior girls’ category running 5.3 kilometres. Turner placed 15th out of 21, crossing the finish line after 30:09, and Bojczuk finished 17th with a time of 30:33.

McNicol says that these times beat the team’s personal best times, and they look forward to track and field season when they can compete in running events again.

