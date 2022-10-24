FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Staff and students at Dr. Kearney Middle School are ready to give community members a scare.

For the past three weeks, Dr. Kearney Middle school has been putting together its haunted house.

Last year, the haunted house was held at the Festival Plaza and helped raise money for the Women’s Resource Society.

This year, visitors will be led through the school’s front doors and into the spooky and potentially haunted basement.

The haunted house is for visitors of all ages and is open to the public. The cost of admission is just $2, or a food donation to the local food bank.

The haunt will run from October 27th to 28th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and October 29th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dr. Kearney Middle School.

