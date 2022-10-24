FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Dean and Pamela Turner have returned to their haunting ways this Halloween with a new spooky yard.

The couple has been decorating their yard for Halloween for the past twenty years, and they’re back as spooky as ever this year.

This year the couple has made a maze in their front yard, filled with hand-made decorations, including a seven-foot pumpkin monster.

Story Continues Below

Pamela says that her favourite part has always been seeing the excitement from the children.

“It’s a season that’s like no other,” Pamela said. “There’s no expectations. It’s just for fun.”

The Turners encourage the Fort St. John community to come out and have a scare at their haunted maze this Halloween.

The Turner’s spooky yard is open to the public until October 31st at 9423 104th Avenue.

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT