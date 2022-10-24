DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek RCMP say there has been a recent increase in vehicle noise disturbances over the past few months

The detachment believes the increase was due to residents wanting to use recreational vehicles due to the “nicer weather.”

In a post on Twitter, the RCMP said they had removed multiple vehicles off the road this past week, including a go-kart, two dirt bikes, and a street bike. Police officers also recovered four stolen golf carts.

The Dawson Creek RCMP urge the public to continue reporting unusual or suspicious activity.

“If you see anything that seems unusual to you, it probably is and we would like to know about it.”

