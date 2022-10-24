Spooky season is upon us and however you get into the spirit we want to see your scary or adorable ensembles.

Home Hardware presents this years Costume Contest with some wickedly fun and delicious prizes! There are five categories for you to enter in- so whether you want to be a dead (sexy?) nurse, matching costumes with the family or have an adorable mini-me dressed up- Home Hardware has a category and prize for you!

Categories & Prizes:

5 & Under 🎃 Teddy & Play-doh

6 – 12 🧛 Game Package with Hot Chocolate and Mugs

13 – 17 👻 Inflatable Toboggan

18+ 🕷️ Popcorn Machine

Group 🧟 Four (4) $25 gift cards

To enter all you have to do is upload a photo of your costume and fill out all the details! One winner from each category will be chosen by Moose FM on November 2, 2022.

