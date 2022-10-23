LA CRETE, ALTA. — The Fort St. John Huskies won back-to-back road games this weekend, snapping their four-game losing streak.

The Huskies dominated the La Crete Lumber Barons 6-1 on Saturday and then followed that up with a 5-4 shootout victory on Sunday.

The team improved to 5-3-1 on the season with a pair of road wins.

Story Continues Below

Cayden Frenette and Brandon Modde led the team with three points apiece on Saturday. Frenette put up a goal and two assists, while Modde had a pair of goals and a lone assist.

The Huskies outshot the Lumber Barons 35 to 15.

The Lumber Barons put up more of a fight on Sunday. The Huskies were behind most of the game until the third period.

Thomas Loewen put the game into overtime.

Fort St. John put up 57 shots on net compared to La Crete’s 26 in regulation on Sunday and 6-0 in overtime.

Thomas Loewen missed the Huskies’ first shot in the shootout before Chase London, and Kurtis Lee scored to tie with the Lumber Barons. Brandon Modde scored the game-winning goal for the Huskies.

Lee led the Huskies in points on Sunday with a goal and an assist.

The Huskies will return on the road next Friday, taking on the Sexsmith Vipers. The following day, the Huskies will host the Fairview Flyers at the North Peace Arena at 8 p.m.

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT