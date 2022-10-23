Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes as well as showcase the top stories of the previous week.

As always, if you want to get this review directly in your inbox, all newsletter subscribers will receive it every Sunday!

Behind the Scenes

Meet the newest member of the Energeticcity.ca team: Katherine Caddel!

Katherine is a recent graduate of Laurentian University's English Media and Rhetoric program. They grew up in Northern Ontario and recently decided to make the North Peace their new home. When not at work, Katherine enjoys horror movies, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons.

Katherine will be helping us cover a wide range of stories. Make sure to give them a warm welcome to the Peace region!

Top Stories of the Week

It's always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it's a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it's a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of October 16 to 22, 2022

Potential Winner in Peace Region: our top story of the week had everyone scrambling to check their tickets as $500,000 was up for grabs in our corner of the province New Mayor in Fort St John: One of our main areas of focus over the last couple of months has been the local elections across Northeast B.C. Here are the results for Fort St John Young Entrepreneur of the Year: one of our favourite things to do is share how awesome people in our community are. Read about a Dawson Creek business that received recognition for its hard work.

