DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are seeking information about an older-style white sedan that could have been involved in a possible instance of child luring.

On October 21, 2022, at approximately 08:40 a.m., a young girl was approached by a woman in the area of 17th Street and 85th Avenue in Dawson Creek. The incident wasn’t reported to the RCMP until October 22, 2022.

The woman in question was approximately 40 years old and was driving an early 2000s white four-door sedan with a significant dent and scratches on the rear passenger side quarter panel.

The woman repeatedly offered the girl a drive to school, but the girl declined.

The Dawson Creek RCMP seeks to speak with the woman driving the vehicle or anyone who may have information about the woman or vehicle in question.

Please contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.

The Dawson Creek RCMP also urge parents to speak with their children about practicing safety when interacting with strangers.

**An earlier version of this story had the date the incident as October 22, 2022. This was the date originally provided by the RCMP. The story has been updated to show the incident happened on October 21, 2022 and was reported to the RCMP on October 22, 2022.

