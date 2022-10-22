VANCOUVER — The Zac Brown Band has issued an apology for cancelling its show in Vancouver, saying some crew members were turned away at the border.

The band posted a statement on Facebook hours before a Friday-night performance at Rogers Arena as part of its Out In the Middle Tour.

Brown says some crew members had charges from over a decade ago removed from their records and have entered Canada regularly over that time, including for two shows this year alone.

Story Continues Below

He says that each time, band members have been at the mercy of a single border agent deciding who can enter the country.

Brown says the band is a family that sticks together to support each and would never leave anyone behind.

Rogers Arena says on its website that concertgoers will be refunded for tickets that went on sale starting in January.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT